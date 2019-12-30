Zacks: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Tiziana Life Sciences an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Laidlaw set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

