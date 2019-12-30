Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZLAB. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

ZLAB stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 496.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

