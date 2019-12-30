Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Short Interest Update

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 16,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 7,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $251,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,430.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $395,921.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zayo Group has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

