Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.83 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

