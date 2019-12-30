Zippie Achieves Market Cap of $730,536.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $730,536.00 and approximately $6,810.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

