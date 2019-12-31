$0.13 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.84, a P/E/G ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,378. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $6,003,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

