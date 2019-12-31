$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,327,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

