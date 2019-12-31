-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.49). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $264.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.59.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

