-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.49). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $264.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.59.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.