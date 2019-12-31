$0.50 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.91.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.