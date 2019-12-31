$0.68 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.70. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

