$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.