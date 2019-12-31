0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $993,259.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $993,259.00 and $6,259.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000291 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

