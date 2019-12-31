$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TME opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

