$1.11 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. 774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 189,885 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 345.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 102.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

