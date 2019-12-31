$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,003. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,178.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 113.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 546,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

