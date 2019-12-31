$1.26 EPS Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.26. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $124.37. 166,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,485. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.