$1.37 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.11). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 49,925 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

SEAS opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

