$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Rockwell Automation also reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.