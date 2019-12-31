$111.32 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report sales of $111.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $427.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $441.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.26 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $548.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,201. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

