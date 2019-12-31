13,157 Shares in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Solar Senior Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth $2,984,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Solar Senior Capital Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

