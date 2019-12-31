$145.91 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will announce $145.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.18 million and the lowest is $143.89 million. Life Storage reported sales of $138.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $573.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.08 million to $575.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $600.69 million, with estimates ranging from $585.28 million to $622.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.