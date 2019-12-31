$180.19 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $180.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $181.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $156.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $745.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.50 million to $746.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $817.05 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

FOXF opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

