$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.34. 19,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.