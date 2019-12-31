$2.23 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.15. Adobe reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.39. The stock had a trading volume of 642,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.87 and its 200 day moving average is $292.89. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $215.15 and a fifty-two week high of $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after acquiring an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.