$21.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce $21.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.29 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $81.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $83.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.89 billion to $89.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

DIS stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $102.79 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

