21,357 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 9.5% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 480,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,922 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 46.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the third quarter valued at about $682,000.

FRA stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

