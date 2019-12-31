$233.90 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $233.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.40 million and the lowest is $229.70 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $847.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $918.35 million, with estimates ranging from $882.70 million to $975.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $768.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

