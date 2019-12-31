$237.49 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $237.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.75 million to $240.60 million. Green Dot reported sales of $237.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 204.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $373,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $61,188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 19.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

