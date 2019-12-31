24,527 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 660,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,398,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.