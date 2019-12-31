$249.41 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to announce sales of $249.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.20 million and the highest is $256.61 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $258.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $943.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $950.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.20 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $233,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $310,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.86. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

