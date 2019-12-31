2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $20,757,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 70.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after buying an additional 324,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

