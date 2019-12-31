3DCoin Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 66.6% lower against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $443,637.00 and $9.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,644,114 coins and its circulating supply is 69,354,420 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.