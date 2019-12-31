$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will report sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Western Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

