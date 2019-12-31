$41.24 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report sales of $41.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.56 million and the lowest is $39.48 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $30.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $144.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.18 million to $146.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.66 million, with estimates ranging from $193.84 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.12.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

