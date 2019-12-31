$440.65 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post $440.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.20 million to $444.36 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

