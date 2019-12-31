$48.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post sales of $48.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $183.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $230.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 107,355 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 32.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 179,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

