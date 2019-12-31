$484.22 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $484.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.45 million and the highest is $524.03 million. Shopify posted sales of $343.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

SHOP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.80. 925,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $416.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of -650.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

