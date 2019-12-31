$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will report $57.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the highest is $57.70 million. Meet Group posted sales of $52.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEET. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Meet Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Meet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Meet Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

