$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $60.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.77 million and the lowest is $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $41.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $297.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.37 million to $313.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.74 million, with estimates ranging from $392.23 million to $721.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACB. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.06. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.