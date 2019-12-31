$671.25 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will report sales of $671.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.00 million and the lowest is $639.50 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

