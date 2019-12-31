$729.51 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post sales of $729.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.20 million and the lowest is $724.50 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $694.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

