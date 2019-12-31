$736.12 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $736.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.20 million and the lowest is $734.77 million. Energizer posted sales of $571.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

ENR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 35,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Energizer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

