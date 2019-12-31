$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $77.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the lowest is $75.93 million. Natera posted sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $338.09 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 27,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,192. Natera has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,836,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,422. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Natera by 55.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

