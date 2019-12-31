$813.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $813.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.78 million to $820.70 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $365.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.95. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

