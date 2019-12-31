999 Market Cap Reaches $497.66 Million (999)

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, 999 has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. 999 has a total market capitalization of $497.66 million and $37.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 999 token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00031721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003893 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

999 Profile

999 (999) is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. The official website for 999 is www.acashcorp.com.

Buying and Selling 999

999 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using U.S. dollars.

