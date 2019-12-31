AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AACAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.84.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

