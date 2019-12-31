AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDV opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

