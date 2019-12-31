AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

