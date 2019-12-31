Ab Dynamics PLC (ABDP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.79 on February 13th

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ab Dynamics stock opened at GBX 2,092 ($27.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 million and a P/E ratio of 49.69. Ab Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,376.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,443.92.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,125 ($41.11)) on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total value of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

