Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.34. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 16,724 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 703,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

